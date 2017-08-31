AES New York 2017 to Focus on Disruptive Product Development

Advancements in technology and methods are at the very core of the Audio Engineering Society’s efforts, and the 143rd AES International Convention’s Product Development Track will provide a detailed look at the latest innovations in audio product and software development, and the process of bringing those products to market.

“The events in this track have a practical, ‘real-world’ focus, and anyone involved in audio product development will gain new insight and understanding of the critical elements involved,” said Scott Leslie, AES Product Development Track chair. “Our Product Development Track spans the entire development process, from concept to Production. Our target audience is anyone who is responsible for product success.

Scott Leslie, AES New York 2017 Product Development Track chair

“Each year we have a theme for the Product Development Track; this year the theme is ‘Disruptive Topics in Audio Product Development.’ The sessions will cover areas where change is disrupting traditional thinking and approaches, with such topics as ‘Modern Hybrid Audio Coding,’ ‘Loudspeaker and Amplifier Power Ratings: Is it Time to Start Over?’ and ‘Is the Anechoic Chamber Obsolete?’ The AES is the audio education leader, and we owe it to our audience to bring them invaluable information and discussions not available to them otherwise.”

As has become the standard for the Product Development Track, all sessions are workshops, where the session presenters lead a discussion that is interactive and at times high-energy. This year’s Product Development Track is part of AES New York 2017 at the Jacob Javits Center in Manhattan, October 18 to 21.

The Product Development Track sessions are part of the full AES NY technical program, comprising hundreds of sessions covering the full spectrum of professional audio. Advance pricing is currently available online, with steep discounts for AES members and an extra special discount for student members. Registration is available at www.aesshow.com.