Advanced Tech Day to Highlight Google Jamboard

Systems integrator Advanced will host a Tech Day on September 20 at its corporate headquarters in Mississauga, ON, where attendees can interact with and learn about the newly released collaboration tool, Google Jamboard.

“At Advanced, we’re committed to being at the forefront of new technologies,” said president and CEO David Weatherhead. “We believe collaboration is at the heart of productivity, and Google Jamboard truly takes it to the next level. We’re excited to introduce Jamboard to our customers and show off its many capabilities.”

At Tech Day, schools and corporate facilities will be able to speak with the Advanced team and Jamboard Specialists to learn how they can utilize Jamboard to spark collaboration and communication. Attendees will also have access to the many other collaboration technologies Advanced offers. The event takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Google Jamboard is a 55-inch 4K display on which users can write, explore, and import content on the web, and save their sketches and brainstorms to the cloud. Users can draw on the board with a stylus that requires no batteries or pairing, and they can erase either with the eraser or with their fingers, the same way they could on a whiteboard. Jamboard has the same real-time collaboration tools as G Suite, allowing multiple people to access the board through touch, additional Jamboards, or simply through the Jamboard app for phone or tablet.

“Any organization or school that uses G Suite in any way can get something out of Tech Day,” said Weatherhead. “At Tech Day, our customers will see that with Google Jamboard and its cloud capabilities, power of Google Search and G Suite, and best-in-class touch response time, there’s no limit to what they can accomplish.”

To register or learn more about the event, click here.