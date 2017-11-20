Stampede’s 2017 Big Book of AV to Visit DC Area on December 1

Thanks to its close proximity to the nation’s key policymakers, Washington, DC and Virginia have long been tech epicenters for both established and start-up technology companies and the agencies, corporations, and higher-education institutions that demand to be kept up-to-date on the latest advances in AV and IT technologies.

Commercial AV resellers and their customers will have the opportunity to experience the latest integrated audiovisual and communications technology that supports this zone when Stampede continues its 2017 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series in Virginia on December 1 at the Westin Washington Dulles Airport (2520 Wasser Terrace Herndon, VA 20171). Attendee registration is now open here.

“The greater Washington, DC metropolitan area has long been a consumer of all things having to do with AV and IT,” said Stampede president and COO Kevin Kelly. “The exploding growth of video conferencing and collaboration, unified communications, unmanned aerial vehicles, interactive digital signage, beacon technology and, now, AR/VR has only served to further stimulate the region’s demand for the latest solutions that can strengthen our security, enhance our ability to communicate with more people more efficiently, and operate our businesses more strategically and cost effectively. The Stampede Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series is designed to address all of these needs.”

The daylong conference is designed to provide industry insights, technology updates, and training forums for the totality of a reseller’s business needs and will feature the latest technologies for audio, video, display, projection, lighting and staging, digital signage, conferencing, digital content creation, networking, signal distribution, and more.

The day will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the Stampede Tech Showcase that brings attendees and manufacturers together in an exhibition environment that allows manufacturers to present and demonstrate their latest product, systems, and services. A complimentary breakfast will also be served during the showcase.

Open throughout the day is The Samsung Experience Demo Room, which is designed to ask the question we all ask each and every day: What does the future look like? Guided tours will begin at 10:00 AM and will occur every 30 minutes for the duration of the event.

The day will also feature a series of onsite presentations that include “Overview of the Drone/UAS Industry” and “Business Potential and Drone Video Systems: A New AV Category for a New Age of Opportunities,” both of which will be led by director of engineering at Unmanned Vehicle University, Paul Dragos. Additional presentations include “NEC 10 Steps to a Successful Video Wall,” “wePresent Presents: Cut the Cords: BYOD,” “Wireless Presentation from Any Device,” “Samsung QLED: The Next Generation of Commercial Display Technology,” and “Key Digital’s Enterprise AV Over IP Systems.”

Every attendee of the 2017 Big Book of AV Tour & Conference Series will receive a $500 Stampede credit, a $50 American Express gift card, and will be entered into a drawing for the chance to win a free drone.