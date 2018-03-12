DSE Diaries: Hall Research

Control systems provide software for tying data, video, graphics, and animations together from the backend. The content can then be sent to your digital display system for digital signage or live event presentations.

DSE is the best place to learn about all of the top systems. We spoke with Hall Research’s AJ Shelat about useful control products for digital signage installations.

Q&A with AJ Shelat, vice president of sales, Hall Research.

Why DSE?

DSE allows us to tap into a focused market in the AV space and reach that customer group in a more exclusive manner. This is also true for our product offering; we are able to concentrate on only one segment of products we offer, and have more application-specific conversations with attendees.

What will you focus on at the show?

Hall Research will emphasize those products that are most useful for today’s successful digital signage installation: web-enabled controllers, AV over IP, HDBaseT, and other video distribution products.

What about your solutions is notable for integrators?

We provide intuitive software and hardware designed for easy installation as a hallmark of our brand. Our goal is to provide advanced features that will empower the end user’s satisfaction with the overall package. We also design diagnostic troubleshooting tools into the product—for example, power and connection indicators on the front LED panel of our latest AV-over-IP product, the FHD-264.

What about your solutions is notable for technology managers?

The ability to remotely manage our hardware utilizing our web-enabled controller with AV-over-IP products will support the remote helpdesk. Our high degree of quality, reliability, and excellent customer service make it easy to sustain and support. The system is scalable for easy expansion and features “failsafe design” technology. This means that you can expand a system instead of upgrading in future years as the technology will still be relevant.

To learn more, check out Hall Research in Booth 2533 at DSE 2018.

