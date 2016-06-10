Five More Things You Should Be Sure to See Before You Leave InfoComm

1.) Arria.Live (Booth C11712): Former Intel execs have brought the ethernet jack to the microphone at last. Arria.Live’s technology makes pro audio endpoints “smart,” in that they self-identify and self-configure on an ethernet network. It eliminates the need for a mixer, as up to 32 inputs and unlimited outputs on a network automatically work together and are easily controlled via a simplified app that only shows the channel strips in use.

2.) “Hacker Proof IoT” Session: Head to the IoT Pavilion (N2871) at 12:30p.m. to see AV networking legend Kevin Gross of AVA Networks talk about security in the IoT phase of AV. Gross brings an engineer’s perspective to what all these new connected devices really mean for AV integrators who need to protect clients from hackers.

3.) NewTek’s Network Device Interface Technology (Booth C8216): Video over IP is now mega, and it’s as direct a connection as we ever imagined with NewTek’s new Network Device Interface NDI) technology. Go find out why a million devices have been NDI-enabled since NewTek debuted this bi-directional standard at NAB in April this year. It not only enables the sharing of video and audio over IP, but also provides the ability to send and receive multiple input and output signals between devices on a network—making a completely connected facility entirely possible.

4.) Roland (Booth C10536): Check out the new HRS-designed control setup that makes it easy to use Roland’s XS Series of multi-format matrix switchers. Both iPad and keypad interfaces are built for the modern use-case scenario in houses of worship, education and corporate applications.

5.) FlatFrog (N2955): This is a good answer to what is “new and cool at the show” - FlatFrog elevates multitouch to the level we all imagined. You can tell from the serious level of interaction at the booth that this is a tool designed for the tech-savvy integrator.