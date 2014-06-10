Countdown to InfoComm 2014: Dan Purdom on the "It Factor"

I’ll be looking for whatever’s cool and provides solutions to problems and can offer similar or increased functionalities for less or equal dollars. That could be displays, projectors, processors, audio gear, or whatever tiny booth random stuff I inevitably always stumble across.

AVB and Dante stuff is still trickling out, and I’ll also be watching for new players in control system products or other manufacturers that are venturing into unfamiliar territories.

Content delivery, switcher, and distribution technology will also be on my radar, whether that’s HDBaseT or some other protocol. I also would like to get to more of the demo rooms than I usually do. I think I saw that the demo rooms are opening on Tuesday again this year, so that could help alleviate some time management concerns.

When I asked my colleague Mike Umile what he would be looking for, he said “Any manufacturer who can provide us with something new and game changing rather than just recreating digital signage boxes and updating some part numbers.”

I also talked to Alex Harbaugh (with JaffeHolden), and he told me about 60,000-lumen laser projectors from Barco and/or Christie. I haven’t seen many details yet, but that’s definitely very interesting.

Dan Purdom is a consultant for Acoustic Dimensions.