Apple Into AV Signal Processing?

Several recent news items have solicited editorial comments from NewBay editors to the effect that despite the surge of Apple (and the unbridled love affair the press has with Apple) Microsoft still drives ProAV. Are forays like this patent application by Apple (with some pretty fancy features like “facial recognition… to determine where a microphone should be ‘beam steered’ to achieve maximum voice quality even when a user is looking away from the computer screen”) just legal place-markers, or vaporware, or serious attempts to get into the world of pro AV signal processing?

Here is the link to the patent application article:

http://appleinsider.com/articles/13/01/31/apple-invention-automatically-adjusts-av-settings-based-on-user-positioning-and-environment?goback=%2Egde_37705_member_210125112