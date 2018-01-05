Topics

SCN Online Index January 2018

By ()

SCN Online Index January 2018

Highlights from SCN Online | Minneapolis Convention Center Installs Unconventional L-Acoustics System

Top Stories | USC Creates a Connected Global Classroom With Sony Tech

Top Stories | SMPTE Launches Virtual Course on Professional Media Over Managed IP Networks

Top Stories | AVIXA Announces 2018 Certification Committee Election Results

Top Stories | HDMI 2.1: What You Need to Know Today

Top Stories | Top 50 Systems Integrators of 2017

AV Network Blogs | By Bill Lally

Residential Systems Blogs | By Joseph Kolchinsky

Installation-International | By Ian McMurray

People | AV Junction Aims to be the ‘Uber of Our Industry’