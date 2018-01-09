ZeeVee to Show ‘Meeting Room in a Box’ at ISE

- ZeeVee (Stand 10-H195), has developed a complete starter kit designed to allow the pain-free installation of AV-over-IP solutions, which it will demonstrate at ISE in Amsterdam, February 6–9.
- With the solution, customers can distribute uncompressed 4K video with minimal installation and configuration time. This starter kit leverages ZeeVee’s Zyper4K AV-over-IP signal distribution solution, which is well suited for corporate environments that want to take advantage of the benefits of AVoIP offers right out of the box.
- “The ZyPer4K meeting room starter kit is ideal for first-time organizations looking to deploy an AV-over-IP solution,” said Bob Michaels, CEO, ZeeVee. “There is no need for a two-day training course, as the ZyPer4K solution is virtually plug-n-play. What’s more, a complex control system is not required because the ZyPer MaestroZ interface allows control from any device on the ZyPer network and includes admin rights. Up to three sources can be switched to two screens and expanded up to eight more devices.”
- The ZyPer4K meeting room starter kit can be adapted to connect multiple meeting rooms, delivering pixel-for-pixel image quality at any resolution and zero latency.
- “Presenters can now focus on their content and not on managing the technology,” Michaels said. “Regardless of where the content resides on the network, ZeeVee delivers it to the right display simply and easily with no distance limitation.”
- Visitors to ZeeVee’s booth can also enter a competition to win product valued over $9,000.