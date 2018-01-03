Yamaha Professional Audio Adds Nowak to CIS Sales Staff

- Yamaha Corporation of America, Professional Audio division, continues to expand its dedicated sales staff specifically tasked with handling the Commercial Installation Solutions (CIS) product line. As part of this expansion, David Nowak has been hired for the position of district manager covering the important U.S. Southeast market. He will report to Randy Riebe, sales manager, CIS products.
- Most recently, Nowak operated his own consulting business, specializing in areas as diverse as HVAC and energy management for both the commercial and residential markets. He has also held key sales roles with ASSA ABLOY Hospitality, Control4, and AMX Corporation. Nowak earned accolades and awards from his association with CEDIA and holds Subject Matter Expert I, II, and Designer certifications.
- “David is a seasoned sales professional with solid systems integration experience across different vertical markets with a clear focus on hospitality,” said Alan Macpherson, general manager, Yamaha Professional Audio division. “His strength in these markets will make our CIS team that much stronger.”
- “The continued expansion of our CIS sales force is having a strong impact on the Yamaha commercial market,” said Paul Furtkamp, director of sales, Commercial Audio and NEXO systems. “David brings a wealth of industry knowledge to his position, and we welcome him to the team.”
- Nowak resides with his family in Birmingham, AL.