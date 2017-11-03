Yamaha Launches Two NXAMP MK2 NEXO Amplifiers

The What: Yamaha Professional Audio has added two amplifiers to the NEXO range of NXAMP TDcontrollers. The NXAMP4x2 MK2 and NXAMP4x1 MK2 amplifier models are the result of close collaboration between R&D engineers from NEXO and parent company Yamaha Corporation Japan.

The What Else: The new NXAMP4x1 MK2 and NXAMP4x2 MK2 present NEXO expertise in DSP control in lighter, sleeker 2U packages with front-panel touchscreen control for faster navigation, and giving direct access to all essential parameters including: array EQ, mute and meters, EQ detail, user EQ, inputs, load monitoring, log, scene, setup, system headroom, as well as volume, gain, and delays.

A native, dual Ethernet port offers integration with NEXO proprietary NeMo system management software. Amplifiers can be remote-controlled and daisy-chained via a standard remote control card with optional Dante, EtherSound, and AES/EBU network cards available. Four high-end analog inputs use cascaded converters for low output noise, and four digital inputs are available through the rear panel expansion card slot offering optional AES/EBU, EtherSound, Dante, or AES67 inputs, all with automatic analog fallback. In addition to the expansion card slot, other rear panel connectivity includes RS-232 serial and GPIO ports, along with Speakon outputs for each of the four channels.

“Since its launch 10 years ago, the NXAMP range of controller/amplifiers have proven their consistency, quality, and reliability—a testament to the expertise of the Yamaha and NEXO engineering teams,” said Marc Lopez, director of marketing, commercial audio products, Yamaha Professional Audio division. “The new amplifiers are poised to contribute greatly to both the touring and fixed installation markets.”