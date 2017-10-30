VMP Ships ERWEN-12E750 Wall Cabinet

The What: Video Mount Products has begun shipping the ERWEN-12E750 19-inch wall rack enclosure.

The What Else: The ERWEN-12E750 measures 25.3 inches high, by 24.3 inches wide, by 29.625 inches deep with 24 inches of usable depth, and is constructed of welded steel. It has adjustable front and rear rails, with numbered spaces with standard 10-32 threading. It is vented at the top and bottom, with top and bottom cable routing knockouts, reversible hinged tempered glass front door, removable hinged back panel, and removable locking side panels. It ships fully assembled in a black powder coat finish, and has a load capacity of 120 pounds.

“This is a workhorse of a wall-mounted rack enclosure with the added depth you need for installing today's deeper components,” said Keith Fulmer, president of VMP. “With adjustable four-post rails, a removable hinged wall plate, reversible tempered glass front door, and optional fans for enhanced thermal management, the ERWEN-12E750 has all the features today’s professional installers are looking for.”