VMP Features Flat Panel In-Wall Box Adapter at 2016 ISC West

Video Mount Products will feature its multi-purpose IWB-1 “no profile” flat panel in-wall box adapter during ISC West 2016, held in Las Vegas, Nev. from April 6-8 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center, booth #1038. Now shipping, the IWB-1 has an MSRP of $108.95.

“As flat panels themselves become increasingly slimmer, customers are looking for even more ways to get these mounted TVs and monitors as flush with the wall as possible,” said Keith Fulmer, president of Video Mount Products. “That’s where the new VMP IWB-1 comes in. Collapsing flush with the wall, this in-wall adapter is set within the wall between two 16-inch studs, allowing the flat panel to be recess mounted and, thus, actually mounted within the wall itself for increased aesthetic appeal.”

The VMP IWB-1 flat panel In-Wall Box Adapter can be used as a stand-alone in wall box, or can work in conjunction with the VMP LCD-1 multi-configurable universal LCD monitor wall mount, or the VMP LCD-2537 multi-configurable universal mid-size LCD monitor wall mount (both sold separately).

“The IWB-1 is yet another option for discerning installers and customers who demand both aesthetic appeal as well as the famed VMP reliability,” concluded Fulmer. “Whether in the home, office, or any other application where a low-profile wall mounted flat panel option is desired, the VMP IWB-1 is the answer.”