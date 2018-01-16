Vizio Recognized by EPA for Recycling Achievements

Caitlin Sanchez, VIZIO counsel receives the EPA's Sustainable Materials Management Electronics Award from Barnes Johnson, EPA director of the office of resource conservation and recovery. Vizio has earned the Silver Tier award distinction from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recognizing the brand's significant contributions to sustainable electronics recycling practices. Vizio received the award at the EPA's Sustainable Materials Management (SMM) Electronics Challenge Awards Ceremony held today at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

The Silver Tier award in the EPA's SMM Electronics Challenge recognizes Vizio's commitment to sustainability and public disclosure of its recycling management practices. Vizio sent 100 percent of collected used electronics to certified recyclers or refurbishes backed by a third-party certification program.

"Sustainable innovation is the future of manufacturing and of our country's strong economy,” said Scott Pruitt, administrator, EPA. “Vizio's leadership in the sustainable management of electronics demonstrates its commitment to environmentally responsibility practices. The efforts of Vizio and other 2017 SMM Electronics Challenge winners are helping to promote business growth while protecting our environment."

Continued acknowledgment from the EPA comes as a result of Vizio's commitment to protecting the environment through encouraging responsible recycling practices and the reuse of electronics. Since 2014, Vizio has recycled more than 150,000,000 pounds of electronic waste.