Vanco Launches EVEX4K50, HDBT4K50 HDBaseT 4K HDR Extenders

The What: Vanco International has launched two new HDBaseT 4K HDR extenders, the Evolution EVEX4K50, and Vanco HDBT4K50.

The What Else: Featuring a compact design, the HDBT4K50 and EVEX4K50 are engineered for even the tightest installations, and equipped with the latest HDBaseT technology. Both extenders are optimized for whole-home or commercial distribution. Compared to standard HDMI cables, the HDBT4K50 and EVEX4K50 are able to distribute high definition signals across much greater distances. The transmission range of both products extends 4Kx2K at 60Hz, 4:4:4, with HDR up to 164 feet/50 meters over a single Cat-5e/6 cable and 1080 at 60Hz up to 230 feet/70 meters—providing virtually lossless compression that retains high-end audio and video quality right to the source.

“Following the tremendous success of the EVEXHDB2, our distributors and dealers requested that we expand our line of HDR extenders,” said Mark Corbin, vice president of distribution markets for Vanco International. “The HDBT4K50 and EVEX4K50 provide installers with all of the important features and connection options they need for a variety of applications, and at lower price points. We now have an extender solution for every installation type and budget.”

The HDBT4K50 and EVEX4K50 are HDCP 2.2 compliant and backwards compatible to previous versions. Each extender ships with a single DC 12V, 2A power supply used for use with either the transmitter or receiver. Thanks to power over cable technology, (PoC), the EVEX4K50 and HDBT4K50 are able to transmit power over Cat-5e or Cat-6, eliminating the need for a second power supply. To ensure a smooth plug and play installation, auto EDID and EQ management is also included.

Both extenders also offer CEC support and bidirectional IR control for instantaneous response time. For installations that demand a hardwired connection, the EVEX4K50 adds RS232 control and ships with two RS-232 cables.