RTI Releases T3x Touchscreen Controller and More

The What: Remote Technologies Incorporated (RTI) released the T3x touchscreen controller, KX1 in-wall keypad with OLED display, KX3 advanced in-wall touchscreen controller, and AD-16x 16x16 audio matrix switcher.

The What Else: RTI's T3x wireless control interface features a flush-mount 3.5-inch color LCD touchscreen with support for a web browser and MPEG video, Wi-Fi support, and a dual RF platform for either one-way control via 433-MHz RF or bi-directional communication with RTI processors and supported third-party electronics through 2.4-GHz ZigBee. Integrated grip sensors and an accelerometer that acts as a tilt switch allow commands via hand movements. Other new features include an ambient light sensor, wireless update capabilities, a docking station, and a thinner, more ergonomic design.

With the new KX1 in-wall keypad, RTI is bringing a 1.2-inch color OLED display with support for two-way control. The KX1 keypad comes equipped with eleven customizable hard buttons for rapid access, a backlit volume level indicator, ambient light sensors, and hardwired ethernet incorporated into the device.

Ideal for classroom and conference room setups, RTI's KX3 advanced in-wall controller acts as both a touchscreen controller and advanced control processor with a 3.5-inch color LCD display and five customizable hard buttons. With an internal XP series processor and ZigBee antenna, the wired control interface enables seamless connectivity between the KX3's internal processor and other RTI remotes. Hardwired with power over ethernet, the KX3 allows electrical power to be transmitted over data cables, resulting in less downtime, easier maintenance, and a simpler installation process. The unit also features six sense ports with sense-event capabilities to detect voltage or closure, four relays for control via contact closure, an integrated camera and microphone, proximity and ambient light sensors;sand more.

One More Thing: RTI will also introduce the company's new AD-16x 16x16 audio matrix switcher, bringing control via both IR/RS-232 and IP with two-way feedback to audio distribution applications. The device features audio pre-outs only, control protocol including group zone command, and a new web interface for zone setup testing and zone grouping configuration.