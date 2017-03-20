Spectrum Industries Launches New Optio Collaboration Tables

The What: Spectrum Industries has introduced the Optio Collaboration Table. Latin for “options,” the Optio Table is highly customizable, depending on the customer’s needs, enabling groups to fuse their collaboration styles around a flexible solution.

The What Else: The Optio Collaboration Table is available in a variety of table sizes ranging from 60 to 96 inches long and in heights from 27 to 42 inches with fixed legs or electric lift legs, allowing for sit-to-stand functionality. Casters are also available to improve mobility. The one-piece, 48-inch-wide worksurface available in a straight or tapered configuration, is made with high-pressure laminate on 1-inch engineered wood for increased durability. The Optio Table is also ADA compliant with at least one location being handicap accessible.

Optio Collaboration Tables facilitate a wide range of connectivity, with more than 12 cutouts available to fit most popular power and sharing systems, from major manufacturers like Crestron, Extron, and Kramer.

“Spectrum is one of the first manufacturers to offer standard cutouts for the leading power and sharing systems within their collaboration furniture,” said Robert Kensinger, vice president of sales. “By pre-configuring tables, we make it easy for organizations and system integrators to accommodate their preferred technology. It also drastically reduces the lead times when compared to custom-fabricated products.”

Optio comes with a 7-inch-wide wire tray for simple power applications or a larger AV technology channel, which can accommodate the largest power, communication, and sharing systems while safely securing and hiding cables and switching boxes. The optional display stand, which can hold up to 100 pounds, aides group visualization on projects and presentations.