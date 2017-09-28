Sennheiser to Hold VR/3D Audio-Focused Education Series in NYC

Sennheiser is collaborating with music and tech education series The Digilogue to host a four-day event titled “Shape the Future of Audio.” The event will take place at Interface NYC from October 4 to 7, and will include panels on VR/3D audio and “The Streaming Economy,” master classes on various topics including production and engineering, as well as performances from leading contemporary artists. During the event, Sennheiser will also host several activations so attendees can experience the company's AMBEO 3D audio technology firsthand.

"Our ‘Shape the Future of Audio’ series being produced in cooperation with The Digilogue is an immersive forum to inspire the next generation of creators," said Stefanie Reichert, director trade marketing, retail, Americas at Sennheiser. "During the series, we will host experts and performers, all of whom will demonstrate and share what is in store for those looking to create expressive, next-generation content using the latest VR and AMBEO 3D audio technology from Sennheiser."

The series kicks off on Wednesday, October 4 with the VR/3D Audio Panel, an entire session dedicated to virtual reality and AMBEO 3D. Thought leaders and subject matter experts from a variety of companies in this sector, including Littl Star and Mach1, will share their insights during a interactive discussion. As live music plays a major role in the series’ programming, the panel will also include a performance by Brooklyn-based hip-hop act Soul Science Lab.

The second day’s panel on Thursday, October 5 will focus on “The Streaming Economy” and include a discussion on the implications of streaming and how it affects the current state and future of music. Insight from songwriters, artists, and key players in the music industry, including panelists from Spotify and Atlantic Records, will be shared with attendees, with rhythmic beats courtesy of DJ KEVY KEV.

The final panel, to be held on Friday, October 6, will focus on music applications such as Snapchat, Genius, and Mixcloud—and explore how these media are affecting contemporary music culture, and how they will continue to play a role within audio technology in the future. Music on Fab Roc will provide live music during Friday's session.

During all four days, Sennheiser will provide attendees an opportunity to explore its products in diverse range of real-life applications. Using Sennheiser HD 25s, HD 280 Pro, and other headphones, attendees will be able to produce and engineer their own tracks in the Sennheiser pop-up studio. During a studio activation, attendees will also have the opportunity to experience Sennheiser's new AMBEO SMART HEADSET, which is designed to capture audio in 3D. Finally, a special travel/lifestyle activation will allow attendees to rent any of Sennheiser's new Bluetooth wireless headphones—such as the PXC 550 and the HD1 Wireless—and enjoy a personalized experience throughout the day.