SDVoE Alliance Announces Training Events for InfoComm 2017

At InfoComm 2017, founding members of the SDVoE Alliance will present a series of training sessions focusing on Ethernet as the transport for AV signals in professional AV environments and the ecosystem around the SDVoE platform, which allows software to define AV applications.

“Education is a central mission of the SDVoE Alliance, and it’s particularly important now that every major manufacturer of AV signal management gear seems to have an IP solution, and disturbingly, many are making overblown claims,” said Justin Kennington, president of the SDVoE Alliance. “The matrix switch truly is dead, but meeting the performance capabilities of the matrix switch cannot be done using high compression and 1G networks. It’s only possible using 10G networks. Only SDVoE technology delivers 4K without compromise, offering the flexibility and scalability of Ethernet, without latency and image artifacts.”

All AV distribution and processing applications that demand zero-latency, uncompromised video can benefit from SDVoE technology, which provides an end-to-end hardware and software platform for AV extension, switching, processing, and control through advanced chipset technology, common control APIs, and interoperability. SDVoE network architectures are based on off-the-shelf Ethernet switches, thus offering substantial cost savings and greater system flexibility and scalability over traditional approaches, such as point-to-point extension and circuit-based AV matrix switching.

Attendees to all SDVoE Alliance training sessions will learn to leverage the SDVoE standard for high performance AV network deployments in education, healthcare, enterprise, entertainment, hospitality, retail, houses of worship, government, military, industry, and security.

Free training sessions:

Software Defined Video Over Ethernet: Delivering User Experiences without Compromise

Thursday, June 15

10:30-12:00, MT81

Thursday, June 15

1:00-2:30, MT82

Registration for the free sessions is at sdvoe.org/events.

InfoComm Seminar:

Deploying Zero-Latency AV-Over-IP Systems Using SDVoE Technology

CTS, CTS-D and CTS-I RUs are available for the SDVoE Alliance sessions offered as part of the InfoComm Seminar and Workshop Package.

Wednesday, June 14

10:30-12:00, MT78

Wednesday, June 14

1:00-2:30, MT79

Thursday, June 15

8:30-10:00, MT80

Registration for these sessions is on the InfoComm website. Search for SDVoE.