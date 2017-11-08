QSC Releases TouchMix-30 Pro Windows Driver

The What: QSC has released the TouchMix-30 Pro Microsoft Windows Driver for its TouchMix-30 Pro compact digital mixer, a 32-channel mixer with professional features.

The What Else: In addition to serving as a 32-channel DAW interface, the TouchMix-30 Pro also offers additional advantages in the studio including the capability to provide seven independent stereo headphone mixes, each under phone or tablet control, with three stereo headphone mixes directly driven by the onboard headphone amplifier.

“We are pleased to offer the new Pro Audio Driver for TouchMix-30 Pro to Windows DAW users throughout the world,” said QSC Professional vice president product management, Gerry Tschetter. “Now, the powerful DAW interface capabilities of the mixer can be enjoyed by our recording studio clients in either Mac or Windows environments.”

The TouchMix-30 Pro is well suited for use in sound reinforcement, providing a feature-rich live console for production professionals, musicians and bands, and live performance venues. Its 32 mixing channels (24 mic/line, six line, stereo USB) and 16 outputs offer signal management flexibility for a wide range of applications while a host of additional features including anti-feedback and room-tuning wizards, dual RTA, extensive dynamics processing, advanced EQ, six effects processors, and more combine to provide an advanced digital console experience in a compact and portable form factor.