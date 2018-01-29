QSC Introduces Ultra-Compact KS112 Powered Subwoofer

The What:QSC has introduced the member of the K Family of loudspeakers, the ultra-compact KS112 powered subwoofer. Joining the previously introduced KS212C cardioid powered subwoofer, the KS112 is the second model in the KS subwoofer series.

The What Else: The KS112 features a single 12-inch transducer in a sixth-order bandpass premium birch cabinet. Onboard DSP provides variable crossover, delay, and savable/recallable scenes for commonly used applications while advanced thermal and excursion processing further optimize system performance.

Two M20 threaded pole receptacles provide a positive, wobble-free connection to a threaded speaker pole in either vertical or horizontal deployment (pole not included). Rugged, low-noise casters are included, while a locking security cover and padded transport cover are available options.

“With the introduction of the KS112, QSC offers users the ability to choose the perfect subwoofer for their application in a way never before possible,” said Chris Brouelette, product manager, Pro PA Loudspeakers. “From the ultra-compact KS112 and directional KS212C cardioid sub, to the portable KSub, punchy and powerful KW181, and KLA181 for flown applications, the wide variety of options available, all as complementary members of the K Family, present extraordinary and compelling low-frequency solutions for sound reinforcement professionals and enthusiasts of all kinds.”