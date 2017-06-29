Neurilink, New Visual Media Group Win Samsung Digital Signage Award

Neurilink received the Samsung Retail Installation of the Year Award at the Smart Signage Awards celebration at InfoComm for a project it collaborated on with New Visual Media Group. Samsung sought out companies that leveraged innovative digital signage hardware, complex systems, and collaboration to solve a business challenge.

Greg Taylor, vice president of sales for Samsung Electronics America said this year's winners represented "the best the signage industry has to offer when it comes to driving product innovation, creativity and business success." Samsung recognized Neurilink for its contribution to Albertsons' digital signage efforts.

The AV integrator partnered with New Visual Media Group to develop digital signage solutions for Albertsons grocery stores around the nation. For Neurilink, the award exemplifies the innovation that can occur through collaboration. New Visual Media Group has been producing digital content for more than a decade and created digital media for signage installations throughout North America.

"We are excited to continue this strategic relationship with both New Visual Media Group and Samsung Electronics, to continue to offer the best of class digital signage and messaging technologies to the Albertsons banner stores across the U.S.," said Neurilink president Michael Fornander.

The partnership began when New Visual Media Group approached Neurilink with an opportunity to work together on Albertsons' signage. Fornander immediately engaged with New Visual Media Group's principal, Matt Cilley, and began working on a national rollout strategy.

Samsung was a key partner in the initial stages of the project. The manufacturer offers a range of features as a product partner, such as 16/7 to 24/7 run times, onboard USB and embedded chip based playback capability, and five-year next-day replacement plans.

Samsung continues to introduce Neurilink to future retail and customer interactive technologies. These solutions range from facial recognition technologies and wireless communication capabilities to end-user devices.

Neurilink was one of five companies recognized by Samsung for excellence in digital signage implementations at the Smart Signage Awards.