Meyer Sound Launches 2018 Marketing Campaign at ISE

Company co-founders John and Helen MeyerMeyer Sound launched its annual marketing campaign at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2018 in Amsterdam, where the new visual themes are incorporated into the company’s trade show presence. This year, the campaign draws from the company’s strengths and attributes with the theme of “A Family of Sonic Solutions: Pioneering Quality since 1979.”

The tagline incorporates a spiral graphic featuring the company’s standard palette of colors and will appear throughout Meyer Sound’s 2018 marketing and communications programs.

“Last year, we celebrated the anniversary of when John and I met 50 years earlier during 1967’s Summer of Love,” explained co-founder Helen Meyer. “So tie-dye naturally was part of our “Sonic Love Story” theme. This year, we are drawing from some of those visual elements while going a step further and evolving them, just as Meyer Sound has and continues to evolve. We will continue our storytelling, but with more of a focus on our extended family—the Meyer Sound team and our customers—along with our ongoing commitment to pioneering quality sonic solutions and audience experiences.”

The Meyer Sound booth will incorporate the new graphics and the visuals will be found across Meyer Sound social media and digital platforms. “As a family-owned company, we continue to have the autonomy to pursue our vision of quality sonic innovation. We are proud of the incredible team of people whose care and passion for well-engineered products and solutions is the hallmark of all we do,” Meyer said. This year’s campaign sets the stage for celebrating the 40th anniversary of the company next year.

The tradeshow stand (1-M90) will feature a comprehensive display of Meyer Sound products and technologies for installed systems. Making its European trade show debut is the elegant new Ashby line of ceiling loudspeakers featuring IntelligentDC technology. The Ashby models will be shown in a static display and also will be heard “live” above the hospitality area.

The entire LEO Family of line array systems will be shown, with the LINA very compact line array set up in multiple configurations. “The LEO Family is a turnkey, integrated system offering high-resolution clarity at any size for a wide-range of uses from houses of worship to stadiums and everything in between,” said Meyer Sound co-founder and CEO John Meyer. “With exceptionally low distortion, this is the most powerful, clear system that’s ever been developed.”

New precision tools have been added in MAPP XT for LEO Family products, new rigging options including Pull-Back Frame options, the LEO Grid Extension Bar and, coming this spring, Low-Mid Beam Control.

The UltraSeries of point-source loudspeakers will be on display in an array of custom colors, while the Tech Bar will focus on the beam-forming CAL column array loudspeaker and the AVB-enabled Galileo GALAXY network platform.

Also on display will be the Bluehorn System, Meyer Sound’s newest studio monitor, a high-power loudspeaker system that achieves absolute phase accuracy across the full audio bandwidth, according to the company.

A slate of special events at the booth includes a series of interviews that will be streamed on Facebook Live on Meyer Sound’s Facebook page at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. CET on show days. John and Helen Meyer will be guests on Friday, February 9, the final day of ISE.