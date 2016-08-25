Meyer Sound Emphasizes Asia-Pacific Commitment, Will Attend PALM China

- Making their first visit to China, Meyer Sound co-founders John and Helen Meyer will attend the PALM China 2016 Expo in Beijing in September to emphasize the company’s commitment to serving the Asia-Pacific region with leading-edge professional audio technologies. The Meyers will be available to meet with key customers, consultants, experts, and the audio trade press. In addition, company CEO John Meyer will address the annual conference of the China Entertainment Technology Association on August 31.
- The two founders’ first-time visit to China is in response to increasing demand for the company’s technologies in the region, as evidenced by high-profile installations throughout the country. “China has become the world leader in creating imaginative, large-scale entertainment spectaculars,” said John Meyer. “These are among the largest and most sophisticated audio systems anywhere, and we’re proud that Meyer Sound technologies are at the core of so many of them.”
- Extensive systems of Meyer Sound loudspeakers and networked D-Mitri digital audio platforms have been installed recently for the Dai Show in Xishuangbanna, the Han Show in Wuhan, and the 5-D Castle Theater at the Chimelong International Ocean Resort in Zhuhai.
- “China has been the driving force of our continuing growth in the region,” said Helen Meyer, executive vice president of the company. “For that reason, we are greatly expanding our presence here in design support, technical support, service, and sales, beginning with the addition of new full time staff exclusively to serve this region.”
- Meyer Sound is exhibiting in partnership with Shanghai Broad Future Electro Technology Co. Ltd, recently appointed as the company’s exclusive distributor for China and Macau.
- “We are proud to engage in this new relationship,” said Tim Boot, Meyer Sound’s business development manager, Asia-Pacific. “It’s been five years since we established a direct presence in the Chinese market through the creation of Meyer Sound China, and then, we have worked closely with Shanghai Broad Future Electro Technology Co. Ltd to support the professional audio community. This new, higher level of collaboration represents the next step forward.”
- The partnership’s PALM China Expo 2016 stand will feature several new products that debuted this year, including the MJF-208 compact stage monitor with dual 8-inch drivers for increased output in a small form factor. The Galileo GALAXY network platform will also be showcased.
- Also featured at the stand will be the LEOPARD compact linear line array and its companion 900-LFC low-frequency control unit, the newest and smallest members of the LEO Family. Other products on display include CAL column array loudspeakers, the D-Mitri digital audio platform, Meyer Sound’s exclusive IntelligentDC installation loudspeakers, as well as cinema series screen and surround loudspeakers. The Constellation acoustic system will also be featured.
- John Meyer’s many honors include the R&D 100 Award, a MIPA Lifetime Achievement Award, and the Silver Award of the Audio Engineering Society (of which he is a fellow), and induction into the TEC Awards Hall of Fame. Helen Meyer’s audio industry accolades include InfoComm Women in AV Award, MIPA Lifetime Achievement Award, the USITT Harold Burris-Meyer Distinguished Career in Sound Award, and an Audio Engineering Society Citation.
- Established in 2006, Shanghai Broad Future Electro Technology Co. Ltd. is responsible for sales, technical support, and system design services for Meyer Sound throughout China. The company also represents Yamaha mixing consoles and Clear-Com intercommunication systems.