Magewell to Launch 12G-SDI 4K Capture Card at InfoComm 2017

The What: Magewell (booth 821) will debut a new model in its Pro Capture family of PCIe video capture cards at the InfoComm 2017 show. Capturing 4K video at 60 frames per second over a single-link 12G-SDI, dual-link 6G-SDI, or quad-link 3G-SDI connection, the Pro Capture SDI 4K Plus gives users and systems integrators flexibility in interface standards for 4K signal ingest.

The What Else: The sixth 4K-capable member of the Pro Capture family, the new card supports resolutions up to 4096x2160 4K digital cinema specifications, including the 3840x2160 Ultra HD (UHD) television standard. Input video, along with SDI-embedded audio, can be fed to multiple software applications simultaneously, with independent control of the resolution, frame rate, and video processing settings for each. 10-bit, FPGA-based video processing provides high-quality up/down/cross-conversion, image adjustments, graphic overlay, and more without tasking the host system CPU.

“The Pro Capture SDI 4K Plus is designed to give customers the best of all worlds, supporting the infrastructure simplicity of 12G-SDI while providing compatibility with cameras, broadcast systems, and production gear that are not capable of single-link 12Gb/s connectivity,” said James Liu, VP of engineering at Magewell. “This flexibility is particularly valuable for video production professionals whose equipment may vary between projects, and for systems integrators or OEM developers wishing to offer their customers the most versatile, future-proof solutions.”

Measuring 5.5 by 2.7 inches, the compact design of the Pro Capture SDI 4K Plus enables it to fit in an extensive array of standard and specialized host system chassis.

The Bottom Line: Magewell’s universal Pro Capture drivers support Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems, and offer broad compatibility with popular encoding, streaming, live production, collaboration, videoconferencing, lecture capture, medical imaging, and virtual reality (VR) creation software. A comprehensive SDK enables third-party developers to leverage the full feature set of Magewell cards in custom software applications and turnkey solutions.