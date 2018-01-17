Luxul Releases Instructional Webinar Lineup for Q1 2018

Luxul has announced its lineup of instructional webinars for Q1 2018. The sessions are designed to help Luxul dealers expand their IP networking knowledge and master the company's products.

Q1 2018 Webinar Calendar:

Tuesday, January 16, 2018: 11:00 AM 12:00 PM EST

Network Setup So Simple Your Grandma Could Do It

See just how easy it is to set up a Luxul network with live demonstrations utilizing routers, switches, and access points.

Wednesday, February 7, 2018: 12:00 PM 1:00 PM EST

An Insider's Guide to Remote Management

Learn how to gain control of your client's entire system from anywhere in the world. Demonstrations will include the simplicity of Domotz installation, ease of device discovery, the power of complete system management, and integration with Luxul products.

Wednesday, March 7, 2018: 12:00 PM 1:00 PM EST

Securing Your Guest Network and Other Helpful Tips

Get an in-depth look at how VLANs work, the appropriate situations to implement one, and step-by-step instructions on configuring VLANs on Luxul products.