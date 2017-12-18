Luxul Launches Intelligent PDU Series

The What: Luxul has extended its product line with a new series of intelligent network power distribution units (PDU). With features such as self-healing and seamless integration with remote management platforms, the PDU series makes it simple for integrators to monitor and manage connected devices, increasing efficiency and customer satisfaction.

The What Else: Luxul's PDU series consists of the PDU 2, with two individual IP-controllable outlets; the rack-mountable PDU 8, with eight controllable outlets and one additional convenience outlet; and the PDU 16, with eight controllable outlets and eight additional convenience outlets.

"Including an intelligent PDU is a must for any installation for integrators to more effectively monitor and manage their clients' networks and create a better customer experience," said Mike Grubb, vice president of marketing at Luxul. "That's what makes our new PDU series such an important and exciting addition to our platform of networking solutions. Now integrators have a solution backed by the Luxul name and another piece toward a complete Luxul installation."

Power management features for the PDU series include MOV surge and spike protection for connected equipment in addition to remote sequencing for controlled startup and shutdown. Luxul offers a lifetime limited warranty for connected equipment, while the PDUs are backed by a three-year limited warranty and lifetime remote support.

The Bottom Line: Designed for fast setup, the PDUs allow for the local monitoring and rebooting of unresponsive devices, while their self-healing function performs reboots automatically to avoid truck rolls and service calls. When used with third-party remote management platforms, like Domotz and Ihiji, the units' capabilities expand to include remote access and control. This allows integrators to receive port status notifications, power-cycle unresponsive devices from anywhere, and deliver a better overall customer experience.