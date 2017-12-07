Listen Technologies Acquires Audio Everywhere Brand and Products

Listen Technologies has acquired the Audio Everywhere brand and products from ExXothermic, Inc. ExXothermic, Inc. is a technology company creating Wi-Fi streaming technology with four related patents. Audio Everywhere technology involves plug-and-play streaming of wireless audio over existing Wi-Fi networks, and complements Listen Technologies’ portfolio of assistive listening products. Audio Everywhere from Listen Technologies products will begin shipping December 11, 2017.

“Listen Technologies has partnered with ExXothermic, Inc., the developer of Audio Everywhere, over the years because Dr. Lance Glasser and his team share our passion for designing technology and solutions that deliver clear sound to everyone, regardless of the setting and acoustics,” said Russ Gentner, CEO, Listen Technologies. “We are taking our partnership to the next level with Listen Technologies’ acquisition of the Audio Everywhere brand and products, and we are proud to continue offering our best-in-class assistive listening systems, now with best-in-class Wi-Fi audio streaming under the Audio Everywhere from Listen Technologies brand.”

Listen Technologies will continue to create assistive listening systems that enable people to hear the world around them, even in challenging audio environments; the company’s products include the SCN’sProduct of The Year ListenTALK two-way collaboration system, ListenIR, ListenRF, and ListenLoop. ListenWiFi will become Audio Everywhere from Listen Technologies.

“Listen Technologies’ acquisition of Audio Everywhere will enable us to bring our audio-over-Wi-Fi offerings to more markets and will facilitate greater collaboration among our teams and more product innovation,” said Dr. Lance Glasser, founder, president and CEO, ExXothermic, Inc.