LG Display Highlights Next Generation Displays at SID 2016

LG Display will showcase advanced technologies for next-generation displays at the 2016 Society for Information Display conference, held at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco from May 22 to 27.



“LG Display will make constant efforts for technology innovation and move forward further developing advanced and differentiated technologies for next-generation displays, thereby strengthening our leadership in the global display industry,” said Dr. Sang-Beom Han, CEO and Vice Chairman of LG Display.

LG Display’s next-generation technologies, including OLED TVs and automotive displays, will be on show at the company’s booth from May 24 to 26 under the theme of ‘Your Imagination, Our Innovation.’

At this year’s Society for Information Display, LG Display is placing its emphasis on the advantages of OLED and the picture quality it offers along with its potential in application and design. The company will present its 77-inch Ultra HD OLED TV panel, which provides the same level of color gamut in displays used by film-editing professionals. It boasts picture performance with perfect black expression and improved brightness by applying the High-Dynamic-Range technology. LG Display will also showcase future concept displays such as 55-inch double-sided and 65-inch concave OLED displays for signage to meet customers’ expectation for what’s coming next.

For customers in the rapidly rising automotive display market, LG Display will showcase its automotive display product line-ups from cluster displays to the Center Information Display, including a 12.3-inch curved plastic OLED display and a 12.3-inch LCD panel realizing over 1,000 nit of brightness.

LG Display will also highlight its lifelike picture quality 31.5-inch 8K4K monitor and 14-inch Ultra HD resolution notebook panel embedded with high resolution and touch functions. In addition, the company will showcase a range of displays featuring its exclusive touch embedded technology, Advanced In-Cell Touch, from the 6-inch mobile display, and 9.2-inch and 10.3-inch automotive displays that feature touch response even with a gloved hand, to the world’s first touch-enabled 15.6-inch notebook panel and 23-inch monitor panel.

Dr. In-Byeong Kang, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President at LG Display, is to be named a Fellow by the Society for Information Display Board of Directors in recognition of his role in commercializing large displays and OLED TVs, and that Dr. Chang-Ho Oh, Senior Vice President of OLED TV Development Group at LG Display, is to receive a Special Recognition Award for his contribution to R&D with the In-Plane Switching Technology and OLED TV.