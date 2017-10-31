Legrand Raises Funds for Red Cross Natural Disaster Relief Efforts

- Legrand North and Central America’s disaster relief fundraiser for the American Red Cross this year has amounted to a total contribution of $98,750. All money raised will provide assistance to the people and regions affected by recent natural disasters throughout the country.
- For the second consecutive year, Legrand president and CEO John Selldorff and data quality manager and better communities committee leader Alyssa Adnani encouraged the entire North and Central American employee population to donate, incentivized by a company match up to $50,000.
- “We are extremely proud to be able to support this important cause,” Selldorff said. “In addition to monetary donations, our employees have shown their generosity through the organization of supply drives and organized blood drives.”
- Since Hurricane Harvey made landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast on August 25, the United States and its territories have withstood a barrage of natural disasters and is in the midst of yet another as many struggle to overcome the disastrous wildfires in California.
- The Red Cross responds to nearly 66,000 disasters per year—ranging from single-family disasters to city- and region-wide crises. One recent relief operation underway in Louisiana is anticipated to cost at least $30 million. As a 501(c)(3) public charity, the American Red Cross relies on the support of generous Americans to fulfill its mission.
- “At Legrand, we feel a strong sense of responsibility to assist in the recovery efforts of the many unfortunate natural disasters that have occurred in our country,” Adnani said. “We are deeply committed to helping improve the lives of those in the communities where we live and work, and this includes coming to the aid of those in need in difficult times.”