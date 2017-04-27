Lectrosonics Introduces Duet Digital Wireless Monitor System

The What: Lectrosonics has introduced a new digital wireless monitor (IEM) system, the Duet. The system consists of the M2T dual-stereo half-rack transmitter and M2R diversity belt pack receiver.

The What Else: The M2T half-rack transmitter houses two independent stereo transmitters allowing for up to four stereo or dual-mono transmissions in a single rack space. The audio inputs can be individually configured to be analog or Dante compatible. The analog input connectors are full-size XLR/TRS combo types for balanced line level analog signals while the input preamp circuits use a special balanced amplifier with very high common mode rejection to minimize hum and noise. A Dante Ultimo interface via dual RJ45 connectors accepts Dante networked audio inputs and can cascade the digital stream to additional units via Cat-6 cables. An additional RJ45 jack provides an Ethernet connection for programming and control via Wireless Designer software, and a USB jack on the front panel allows for firmware updates. The transmitter features a full-color, backlit LCD for high visibility, while the chassis is all-metal and can be racked singly or in pairs using included rack mount hardware.

The M2R bodypack receiver employs advanced antenna diversity switching during digital packet headers for seamless audio. The 24-bit digital audio stream provides high-resolution sound quality with wide dynamic range, and low noise floor. The headphone jack is fed from a high-quality stereo amplifier with 250mW available to drive headphones or earphones to sufficient levels for stage performance or other noisy environments. A high-resolution, color LCD allows for a wide range of menu options, including precise limiter settings, using detailed graphics. The M2R runs on two AA batteries for an operating time of more than 4 hours with alkaline cells.

Both the M2R and M2T units have two-way IR sync, so scan data from the receiver can be sent to the transmitter and thus onto the Ethernet network for use by Wireless Designer software for frequency planning and coordination purposes. Additionally, the system includes a FlexList mode, where a number of names and associated frequencies can be stored in the receiver. This way, a monitor engineer can quickly find and listen to any of the performers’ mixes on the stage.

“The Duet wireless monitor system is a significant step forward for touring performers and other professionals requiring high definition audio in their ears,” said Karl Winkler, vice president of sales and service at Lectrosonics. “With 24 bit digital audio, low latency, Dante inputs, and a compact, lightweight, diversity bodypack unit, the Duet system should please even the most demanding users, both on and behind the stage.”