Crestron 3 Series Control Processors

The What: Crestron is releasing two new 3 Series control processors: the DIN-AP3 for wired control, and the DIN-AP3MEX for applications that require wireless control.

The What Else: There’s more technology in commercial buildings and custom homes than ever. All of the systems need to be networked, managed, and controlled in fundamentally new ways. The new DIN-AP3 and DIN-AP3MEX 3-Series control processors, designed for DIN rail mounting, answer the call. Both the DIN-AP3 and DIN-AP3MEX work seamlessly with Crestron DALI ballasts and LED drivers, making them ideal for commercial lighting projects. Native support for BACnet/IP provides a direct interface to third-party building management systems over ethernet, simplifying integration with lighting and other building systems, including HVAC and security. The DIN-AP3 and DIN-AP3MEX enable modular installation alongside Crestron DIN rail lighting and automation control modules and other third-party DIN rail-mountable devices. The DIN-AP3 provides bidirectional RS-232 COM ports and four IR/serial ports that allow for the integration of everything from a remote-controlled fireplace to advanced security systems.

One More Thing: The DIN-AP3MEX comes equipped with an integrated infiNET EX wireless gateway. For retrofit projects and applications where wiring can’t be installed, infiNET EX offers an effective and economical wireless solution. Crestron infiNET EX is a wireless mesh network technology in which each device on the network is a transmitter and receiver, making communication extremely fast and reliable. infiNET EX devices include Crestron thermostats, shade motors, and Cameo wireless keypads, dimmers, and switches.