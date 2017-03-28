L-Acoustics Launches Its First Avnu-Certified Systems

The What: L-Acoustics has launched the LA12X amplified controller, the first L-Acoustics product to receive Avnu certification. The LA4X is anticipated to also receive certification in the coming weeks. A member of the Avnu Alliance since 2015, L-Acoustics has committed its development resources to open standard AVB technology, which streamlines network infrastructure by combining audio signal transmission with system control and monitoring.

The What Else: The LA12X and LA4X include built-in AVB functionality, reducing the need for additional costly networking equipment and facilitating set-up and system interoperability. To accompany the LA12X and LA4X, LA Network Manager software has also been updated with an AVB controller, which eases connection with other systems.

“We’re proud to be the first manufacturer to provide a combined AVB bridge and listener capacity with our flagship amplified controllers,” said Genio Kronauer, director of electronics at L-Acoustics. “Enabled by our membership in Avnu Alliance, we have implemented AVB technology and certified it for interoperability and compliance, which ensures our products are future-proof and increases the value of our partners’ investments in L-Acoustics systems. By participating in an open community like Avnu, we also have a voice in the advancement of the technologies for our industry.”

“We are excited to have L-Acoustics products join the Avnu-certified ecosystem,” said Avnu Alliance President, Gary Stuebing. “Avnu certification ensures a combination of features and ease of use that will offer tremendous benefits to integrators who want to easily integrate powerful, cost-effective networked audio solutions.”

The Bottom Line: The amplified controllers with new AVB-enabled firmware are currently in a pilot phase with select L-Acoustics partners and will be rolled out widely this spring. All LA4X amplified controllers manufactured since June 2015 and all LA12X ship AVB-ready, which means that L-Acoustics partners will benefit from AVB via a simple firmware update. LA4X manufactured before June 2015 will require an updated DSP card, available through L-Acoustics’ service team.