Kramer Electronics Acquires iRule

Kramer Electronics has acquired iRule, a developer of cloud-based control and automation software for commercial and residential markets. In 2014, Kramer partnered with iRule to deliver Kramer Control. This acquisition will enable Kramer to leverage the iRule software platform to better address a growing demand for advanced control and automation solutions.

The Kramer Control platform enables integrators to deliver control of lighting, HVAC, communications, and AV. Coupled with seamless worldwide connectivity, the platform is well-suited to commercial control and automation markets, such as corporate environments, houses of worship, higher education, bars/restaurants and others.

The platform’s blend of software, hardware, and cloud technology is the result of years of research and development, an effort that received funding from the prestigious Israel-United States Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation.

"We are pleased to solidify our partnership with iRule and to further strengthen Kramer’s presence in room automation, control, and management solutions. Kramer Control is a major breakthrough, introducing the most cutting-edge modern technologies into a world that has not changed for years," said Aviv Ron, VP of Business Development and Strategy at Kramer. "The difference is in the architecture and extensive cloud leveraging, which translates to value for both the user and installer – from the ease of use in the build and admin functions and end-user experience in a room to data capture and analytics reporting.”

The acquisition includes the iRule brand and subsidiary division ON Controls, which offers products and services dedicated specifically for residential integrators. Co-founders Itai Ben-Gal (CEO) and Victor Nemirovsky (CTO) will remain with the company along with the sales and engineering teams at iRule, in their downtown Detroit headquarters. To date, iRule has demonstrated success in commercial markets with major brand projects such as Best Buy corporate headquarters as well as the company’s Magnolia showrooms.

“We are excited to become part of the Kramer family, which will enable us to leverage critical resources and grow our company in order to best serve our customers, globally,” explained Itai Ben-Gal, CEO at iRule. “We are thrilled to retain our valued employees and look forward to remaining a member of the vital downtown Detroit community, bolstered by Kramer’s sizable infrastructure.”