KanexPro Debuts HDMI 2.0 Matrix Switchers at InfoComm 2017

The What: KanexPro (booth 3481) has launched a line of HDMI 2.0 Matrix Switchers, including the 4x4 HDMX44-18G and 8x8 HDMX88-18G, with the latest 4:4:4 color sampling and HDR 10.

The What Else: KanexPro’s HDMI 2.0 Matrix Switchers feature 18Gbps of bandwidth for each HDMI input and output, as well as a video resolution to support up to 4K/60Hz. It includes EDID management for reliable AV distribution and routing, as well as routing through RS-232 commands and web GUI interface.

The HDMI 2.0 Matrix, available as a 4x4 or 8x8, features high resolutions, such as 4096x2160 at 30, 50, or 60Hz; 3840x2160 at 24, 25, 30, 50, or 60Hz; and 2560x1080 at 60Hz displaying 21:9 aspect ratios, and full HD, 1080p/60, is available as a standard feature in the 2.0 Matrix Switcher.

“Cutting-edge technologies and professional features were previously reserved for the few who could afford them,” said Kashyap Khetia, senior product marketing manager for KanexPro. “However, something that was a major barrier for smaller markets, such as small government sectors, house of worship centers, education, and sports bars, is becoming less of a concern as Ultra HD 4K becomes more affordable and available to everyone. With today’s advancements, affordability does not mean a sacrifice in quality, as KanexPro’s HDMI 2.0 Matrix Switcher includes premium features, such as web-based GUI control and automated switching, which will help deliver a professional substance to the integrator and our final customer.”