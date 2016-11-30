K-array Recognized by Tuscan Design Museum

- K-array has recently been awarded a place in the Museum of Tuscan Design (MuDeTo) for its flexible speaker, the Anakonda.
- While better known for its wine, art, and architecture, the Tuscan region is also home to world-renowned designers whose inventions are just as recognizable worldwide, which is why the Museum of Tuscan Design (MuDeTo) set out to celebrate these designers for their important contributions.
- “I founded the MuDeTo, which is the first design museum in the online world, with the aim of not only promoting already famous and well-known Tuscan products, but to also and above all bring local specialties that are known on a more regional level to light,” said founder and president Luigi Trenti.
- “It's when we will discover and make known to all the world of design professionals these little-known talents that the project will achieve its objectives and our highest satisfaction,” Trenti continued.
- The digital museum has identified K-array’s co-founder Alessandro Tatini as a Tuscan designer who has changed the face of pro audio with his design of the flexible, two-meter speaker, the Anakonda KAN200, making it the 25th product to be selected into the museum. The loudspeaker will be displayed with products such as the Pipistrello table lamp designed by Gae Aulenti for Martinelli Luce, the Jumbo Tram cable car designed by Giovanni Klaus Koenig and Roberto Segnoni for Milan’s public transportation, and the Joe sofa by Studio DDL for Poltronova, which are all named as part of Tuscany’s storied history in innovation and creation.
- “K-array is a reality of absolute excellence in the world of audio and the revolutionary idea of the Anakonda KAN200 fully deserves its presence in our permanent collection,” Trenti said.
- “It is very satisfying to have our brand and our products alongside great names in design as well as large, popular companies,” Tatini said. “We have put a lot of effort into our prolific R&D and it is gratifying to see those efforts paid off with recognition like this from MuDeTo.”