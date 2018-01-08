InFocus Releases IN3140 Series High-Value Projectors

The What: InFocus is now shipping its IN3140 Series projectors, featuring high resolution, brightness, and flexible connectivity options to suit classrooms and meeting spaces.

The What Else: The IN3140 Series features 6,000 hours of lamp life using the Dynamic Mode feature, which adjusts the level of brightness depending on the content, location, and scenario. Using Eco Blanking, the IN3140 Series projector lamp life is further extended by auto-dimming when not in use. The projectors offer 1.5x optical zoom, providing clarity for even small details, and all models feature flexible aspect ratios supporting 2.35:1, 4:3, 16:9, and 16:10. To show the brightest whites and darkest blacks on screens, walls, whiteboards, or blackboards, the IN3144 features an 11,000:1 contrast ratio, and the IN3146 and IN3148HD support 13000:1.

Users can experience smooth video playback of any content by connecting to one or both of the HDMI v1.4 (one with MHL compatibility), two VGA, composite, S Video, as well as 3.55mm and RCA L/R audio ports.

The IN3140 Series supports multiple forms of 3D content, including Blu-Ray, 3D broadcasting, video games, and PC connectivity. For easy network management, the IN3140 Series projectors also feature RS-232 and RJ45 connections. Users can also install the IN3140 Series with AMX and Crestron automation systems.

“Schools and businesses often have to compromise between price, resolution, and connectivity options,” said Dave Duncan, InFocus product manager. “With the IN3140 Series projectors, we’re providing high-resolution, bright, and flexible solutions for presentations and content sharing, at budget-friendly prices.”