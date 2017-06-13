InfoComm to Live the Integrated Life in 2018

InfoComm organizers have announced the new Integrated Life content program and exhibition for InfoComm 2018, which returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center June 2-8, 2018. Integrated Life @ InfoComm 2018 comprises a special track of workshops and sessions, plus a dedicated area on the InfoComm 2018 show floor, for spotlighting smart building, smart home, mobile, security and related audiovisual solutions that create integrated experiences wherever people use technology.

Integrated Life sessions at InfoComm 2018 will include case studies of AV experiences spanning retail, hospitality, education, transportation and other facets of daily life, plus sessions on everything from using data and analytics to enable integrated experiences, to intelligent digital signage, to securing information in an increasingly connected world. Manufacturers’ Training at InfoComm 2018 will embrace the growing ecosystem of smart solutions and platform-based AV systems that form the foundation for an Integrated Life.

On the InfoComm 2018 exhibit floor, the Integrated Life area will showcase smart lighting, sensor technology, building and home automation, voice control, integrated security, mobile AV solutions, smart car technologies and much more.