IDK Unveils MSD-7204UHD-IP Switch at InfoComm

The What: IDK introduced the MSD-7204UHD-IP, an AV multi-format-switch that combines the advantages of the firm’s proven high performance, high quality MSD product line and also supports full 4K, 4:4:4 at 60Hz together with IP signal portability.

The What Else: The MSD-7204UHD-IP provides seven inputs, three HDMI 2.0 outputs, and one IP/Base-4K (10G ethernet) output. Two of the inputs are universal, accepting both digital and analog inputs.

The MSD-7204UHD-IP serves as an IP onramp for audiovisual signal sources that can then be retrieved and presented by IP-NINJAR receivers. This switch handles inputs in any format while outputting both HDMI and HD/Base-4K. The MSD-7204UHD-IP is the “missing bridge” enabling all formats to be ported over to into the IP domain.