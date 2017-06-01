IAdea CEO John C. Wang to Speak at InfoComm University Digital Signage Track

John C. Wang, CEO of IAdea, a provider of digital signage media players, smart signboards, and video wall technologies, will speak at InfoComm University. Wang’s seminar, “Creating an Everlasting Impression Using Video Walls: A Case Study,” will be held at 9 a.m. on Thursday June 15.

Wang will speak about using video wall technology to create compelling visual experiences at places such as office lobbies, hotel elevators, and fine dining restaurants. “Environmental factors determine whether consumers stay longer, purchase more, have something to eat or drink, and more importantly, whether they will return more often,” Wang said. “Visual experience is an integral part of the environmental factors. The one and only mission for us at IAdea is to deliver the best visual experience for our customers. We do that by making sure we offer the highest quality hardware on the market and work closely with display manufacturers and content management software providers.”

To register for the InfoComm session, click here.