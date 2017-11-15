Ford AV Promotes Greg Bowes to Director of Contracts and Construction

- Ford AV has promoted longtime employee Greg Bowes to director of contracts and construction. Bowes started with the firm in March of 1983, and has since moved up through the company ranks while exemplifying leadership, service, ambition, integrity, and a high work ethic.
- In his new position, Bowes is responsible for overseeing the contract center, including the bid division and construction related to Ford’s physical facilities. The contract center oversees all contracts, subcontracting and mobilization costs, licensing, insurance and taxing for jobs, AIA job billing and lien waivers, certified wages, scope-of-work related change orders on large jobs, and other legal matters in locales where Ford works.
- “I have been fortunate to be a part of Ford’s success in the past and am excited for what lies ahead,” Bowes said. For the future Bowes plans on working closely with the bid division to increase accuracy and competitiveness in the AV marketplace including moving into new areas of the country Ford AV has not concentrated on in the past.
- “It is the goal of the company to be the low-risk contractor and this is possible because of Greg’s vast knowledge and experience in construction policy and regulations,” said James Ford, company president. “His no-nonsense, common sense approach; this is what shields Ford AV, and subsequently our customers, from financial risk and legal liability.”