Doors Open on a Fresh, New InfoComm

As you navigate the technological oasis of the InfoComm show floor today, marvel at the captivating sights and sounds—but keep in mind that products are just one piece of a much larger puzzle. According to David Labuskes, CTS, CAE, RCDD, Executive Director and CEO, InfoComm International, the big picture is solutions.

“What I hope drives conversation throughout the week and creates excitement and buzz is a conversation about how AV technology is contributing to outcomes for our members and customers,” Labuskes says. “The content of the show has been curated to highlight the importance of AV as a strategic asset for an organization, and how our channel delivers on that strategic need.”

An example of this is the new Center Stage Program, a series of 20-minute talks by leading minds that begins today at 10:00 a.m. and runs throughout the course of the show. And it’s not just new; it’s different—with the goal of inspiring attendees to approach systems design from a novel perspective. “It’s not traditional content,” Labuskes adds. “It’s about how solutions are created with technology, and it’s from people who we haven’t necessarily heard from before.”

Once you’re feeling inspired, drop in on one of the record number of classes to hone your craft, take a break and recharge in the all-new InfoComm Park or get a glimpse into the AR/VR future at the Immersive Tech Pavilion. However you choose to approach InfoComm 2017, remember that this is just the beginning—it’s how you apply the knowledge and ideas gained here throughout the rest of the year that really matters. “If every attendee goes to these programs, takes these messages and uses them in their sales pitches, then we’ll be contributing to our mission as an association to act as a catalyst for market growth,” Labuskes says.