Collaboration Squared Launches Cisco Spark Offering

Collaboration Squared has launched its Cisco Spark offering, including a deep integration to their cloud Acano service Ubiety.

The Cisco Spark cloud collaboration platform unifies messaging, meeting, and calling, and is easily paired with Cisco deskphones, video phones, and meeting room video collaboration endpoints. The platform is managed via a free customer management portal with extensive reporting, user provisioning automation, SSO, and proactive device trouble ticket alerts. Plans start from $9.50 per month, per user.

Aside from providing the standalone Cisco Spark service, Collaboration Squared uses its knowledge of the Spark API platform to build integrations and bots on behalf of customers. This adds business process value to the platform and aims to help employees get maximum benefit out of the Spark platform with automation.

Collaboration Squared has also integrated its cloud Acano interoperability collaboration bridging solution Ubiety directly into Cisco Spark with a service called “Ubiety Advanced Meetings for Cisco Spark.”

“We believe the future of business communications will be built on the Cisco Spark platform,” said Daryl Hutchings, CEO of Collaboration Squared. “Collaboration Squared is laser focused on building towards this future and delivering the best user experience. By extending the interoperability, scale, and unlimited Ubiety virtual meeting rooms to Spark, it truly completes this amazing business collaboration and communication tool.”

"Ever since Cisco acquired Acano, the collaboration world has been waiting to see how Spark and Acano could be integrated,” said David Maldow, founder and CEO of Let’s Do Video and collaboration industry analyst. “Ubiety Advanced Meetings for Cisco Spark has taken the lead in showing us the power of the Spark workflow with Acano quality, scale, and interoperability."