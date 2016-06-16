ClearOne Launches Second Generation of its Beamforming Microphone Array

The What: ClearOne's second generation Beamforming Microphone Array 2 features audio beamforming, adaptive steering, acoustic echo cancellation, and noise cancellation technologies.

The What Else: “This second generation, highly selective and directional Beamforming Microphone Array is optimized to operate with ClearOne's next generation CONVERGE Pro 2 audio conferencing platform," said Durai Ramachandiran, ClearOne’s senior director of product line management for pro voice and AV distribution. "Twenty-four microphone elements in the array adaptively guide audio pickup patterns towards conferencing participants, rejecting unwanted noise and reflections, and delivering unmatched conference room performance."

ClearOne's original Beamforming Microphone Array automatically senses its own mounting position—on a ceiling, wall, or table—to optimize audio signal processing for the best possible performance.

The Beamforming Microphone Array 2 operates on a new peripheral bus architecture that allows it to connect with ClearOne Converge Pro 2 DSP mixers through a single cable that carries power, audio, and control. A common software application does everything, from configuration to management and monitoring of the arrays and mixers. Up to three Beamforming Microphone Array 2 units can be connected per Converge Pro 2, and multiple mixers can interconnect with additional arrays to cover large areas. In this way, a large number of beamforming arrays can be daisy-chained together, and they can work in tandem with other ClearOne peripherals, such as the new Dialog 20 Wireless Microphone System.

"ClearOne's patented beamforming technology includes forming fixed beams and applies acoustic echo cancellation to each beam," Ramachandiran explained. "Professional audio video integrators will enjoy a comfortable familiarity with the new mic array, following ClearOne's legacy of dependability, quick installation, easy configuration, seamless integration, and world-class performance."

The Bottom Line: The Beamforming Microphone Array 2 is meant for including boardrooms, large and medium-size conference rooms, large lecture halls, courtrooms, and telemedicine facilities.