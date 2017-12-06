Clear-Com Names Chris Willis VP of Sales

- Clear-Com has appointed Chris Willis as the company’s vice president of sales. In this role, Willis will lead Clear-Com’s global sales organization and drive revenue growth within all of Clear-Com’s markets including broadcast, live performance, sports, and marine, military, aerospace, and government (MAG). He will also be a member of the Clear-Com senior leadership team, contributing to the strategic direction of the company.
- “In the relatively short time that I have worked with Chris, he has shown impressive strategic thinking, a strong customer focus, good technical knowledge, and an understanding of Clear-Com’s markets,” said Bob Boster, president, Clear-Com. “I am confident in his ability to lead this high-performing sales organization while strengthening and scaling our channel network, in order to accelerate Clear-Com’s global growth strategy.”
- Willis, who is based in the U.K., joined Trilogy Communications in April 2016 as group sales and marketing director, with a remit to restructure the global sales team and develop the pipeline. Following Clear-Com’s acquisition of Trilogy, Willis took on responsibility for Trilogy and Clear-Com solution sales for the MAG market for EMEA and Asia Pacific, and also worked with product management on Trilogy’s MAG line.
- Willis concluded, “I am looking forward to serve as a senior sales leader at one of the industry’s most innovative communications companies and capitalizing on growth opportunities to reach sales goals for Clear-Com.”