Christie Showcases Video Products in NYC with Metro Tech Reps

- While most of the Northeast was waiting in check-out lines to secure the customary blizzard supplies on March 13, Christie Digital and Metro Tech Reps hosted an evening of partnerships, networking, and video display technology in New York City. Severe winter weather forced the two-day event into on single evening where the metro area’s top consultants and integrators had the opportunity to view Christie Digital’s latest display technology.
- The event took place in midtown Manhattan at Interface NYC, which provided a great setting for networking, relaxing, and refreshments while experiencing Christie’s seamless APEX 1.2 and 1.6mm LED video walls. Also on display were the newest Extreme Narrow FHD-553 LCDs featuring 1.7mm mullion and remote power, the FHQ981-L 98-inch 4K LCD panel, Christie’s laser phosphor illumination, DWU850-GS, and DWU13-HS DLP projectors. Providing all the video processing for the event was the Christie Digital Spyder X20, Phoenix network based processor, and Pandora’s Box, demonstrating the advanced image processing possible. Soundscaping for the event was provided by LD Systems Curv 500 line array satellites and EL Media Group custom lounge mix.
- The event was the first such intimate showcase in the New York metropolitan area for Christie Digital and newly formed Metro Tech Reps, a manufacturers’ rep firm headed by industry veteran, Toby Daschbach.
- “Everything really looked beautiful,” Daschbach said. “With Christie’s incredible technical experts and sales team on hand, we could bring practical advice and their great technology to New York’s finest consultants and integrators. Plus, it’s always a great night when you can bring together your friends and colleagues for a little fun.”
- “These relationships are incredibly important to Christie Digital, and we are really pleased to had the chance to showcase our line to so many of New York’s top AV firms,” said John Gargus, national sales manager at Christie.