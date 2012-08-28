SynAudCon Presents ECS Speech Intelligibility Workshop

SynAudCon will present the Emergency Communication Systems (ECS) Speech Intelligibility Workshop this coming January 3-5 (2013) at the American Airlines Training and Conference Center in Dallas, TX.

The American Airlines Training and Conference Center offers a mock-up of Chicago’s O’Hare Airport terminal, complete with a reverberant field, arch ceilings, large windows—all of the problems that plague large spaces – making it an ideal seminar location.



With the new NFPA-72 and UL2572 codes that are associated with Emergency Communication Systems, speech intelligibility seems to be on everyone’s mind.

"We have wanted to present a workshop on intelligibility for years," said Brenda Brown, SynAudCon co-owner. "It has been almost impossible to find a venue that would demonstrate intelligibility issues, solutions and testing. The American Airlines training center is absolutely perfect."

The ECS Speech Intelligibility Workshop will:

— Foster the design of intelligible systems

— Bring attendees up to speed on the codes

— Teach the measurement process to determine if a system will meet the codes

The American Airlines Training and Conference Center offers a mock-up of Chicago’s O’Hare Airport terminal, complete with a reverberant field, arch ceilings, large windows—all of the problems that plague large spaces.

SynAudCon has assembled a staff with expertise in system design, intelligibility codes, and STI theory and application, to lead the workshop.

Instructors include Wayne Moore, principle at Hughes Associates (fire alarm code expert); Sander van Wijngaarden, PhD, managing director at Embedded Acoustics (researcher, co-developer of STI-PA); Peter Mapp, president of PMA (acoustical consultant standards committee member); John Murray, president of Optimum System Solutions (sound reinforcement expert, technical trainer); and Pat Brown, president of Synergetic Audio Concepts (audio educator, electro-acoustic testing).