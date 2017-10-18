Christie Experiential Network Forms New Interactive DOOH Partnerships

- The Christie Experiential Network (CEN), creators of immersive and engaging experiential Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) solutions, has formed a partnership with Times Square Strategies and MVP Interactive.
- CEN, an experiential media network in movie theaters, has tapped Times Square Strategies and MVP Interactive to fuel its mix of branded, interactive content and mobile-based interactions. The network connects theater owners, brands, agencies, advertisers, and consumers with its digital in-lobby environments. In achieving this, the network provides 100-percent coverage of the movie-going audience, delivering multiple exposures and higher dwell times during their visit to the theater.
- “We are thrilled to partner with MVP Interactive and Times Square Strategies,” said Kevin Romano, EVP Christie Global Media. “Moviegoers are spending more time within the cinema lobby environment as the industry continues to build five-star venues, complete with club-like lounges and upscale food and beverage service. Our CEN lobby platform provides advertisers with creative engagements that generate memorable experiences and impressions that are designed to be entertaining and relevant to this discerning and hard to reach audience.”
- CEN is in alignment with the DPAA principles as its president and CEO, Barry Frey, identified, “This is such an exciting time as the full-throttle capabilities of digital advertising are now available outside the home. We see here another important example of innovative companies delivering increased value to today’s consumers and brands.”
- MVP Interactive’s technology platform adds augmented reality and gesture recognition technology to CEN’s network. In addition, MVP’s audience measurement platform, DART (Data Analytics Reporting Tool), compiles all of the emails captured, audience measurement data, and social shares tracked during an engagement and puts this information into a proprietary dashboard that allows for extensive reporting.
- “Our applications are developed to seamlessly manage and distribute large amounts of interactive content in real time utilizing the MVP API and virtual private cloud (VPC),” said Anthony DiPrizio, CTO of MVP Interactive. “This gives Christie the flexibility to change content, provide engaging user touch points, and seamlessly capture valuable data and consumer insight."
- “We’re very excited to be partnering with Christie,” said Michael Steinberg, principal at Times Square Strategies. “With our technology partner, MVP Interactive, we’ve created what we believe is the broadest reaching and most scalable interactive network in North America. Our platform will live on over 200 displays, with audience measurement that rolls up to a singular dashboard, allowing Christie to compile crucial audience data.”
- "The Christie Experiential Network allows us to showcase our content and software capabilities, which further validates the growing demand for brands and marketers to leverage technology to connect with their consumers,” said James Giglio, CEO of MVP Interactive.
