Chief Ships Freestyle Rotation Accessory

The What: Chief is now shipping its Freestyle Rotation Adapter that works with Fusion and ConnexSys mounts.

The What Else: The FRA enables wide-ranging orientation possibilities with 90 degrees of rotation that can be set in multiple positions. It features positive lockouts at 15-degree increments and is compatible with Fusion wall, ceiling, and freestanding mounts. When combined with the new Fusion Depth Accessory, FCADA, certain Fusion mounts can be set at different depth levels for overlapping possibilities.

“It’s all about creativity,” said Tony Caruso, product manager. “Chief allows you to create the eye-catching experience you want with the ability to rotate the display to any angle. The FRA works with Fusion and ConnexSys, allowing designers to add the features they need to create the results they want.”