Chief, Da-Lite, Vaddio Join Almo’s Spring E4 AV Tour

Chief, Da-Lite, and Vaddio have joined Almo Professional A/V and will be appearing at the E4 AV Tour coming to Chicago on March 22 and San Jose on April 19. At the E4 AV Tour stops, Chief, Da-Lite, and Vaddio will be showcasing many solutions including wall and projector mounts, monitor arms, mobile carts, in-wall storage boxes, power protection, projection screens, and videoconferencing systems.

The E4 AV tour has traveled to cities around the country to provide product, technical, and business training needs to thousands of resellers and installers while creating a forum for professional networking. The E4 program offers AV professionals a full day of educational sessions worth InfoComm Renewal Units, as well as access to the newest AV products and services.

“The Almo E4 Tour is one of the best in the industry,” said Patrick Mead, channel sales account manager of Milestone AV Technologies. “The opportunity to showcase Chief, Da-Lite, and Vaddio products in conjunction with Almo is priceless. The power of our three brands is enabling integrators to solve many of the AV opportunities in the field. We look forward to a great event and creating the “ah-ha!” moment for our customers.”